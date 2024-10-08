Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Maury County Source

    OBITUARY: Stephen ‘Steve’ Duane Kelley

    By Jennifer Haley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BegyK_0vySI7Qy00

    Stephen “Steve” Duane Kelley, age 69, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at his residence.

    Born on June 18, 1955, in Huron, Ohio, Steve was the son of the late James Ernest Kelley and the late Betty Jane Dodson-Kelley.

    Steve had a long and fulfilling career at Discount Plumbing & Electric, where he worked for many years. Steve had many passions in life. He loved golfing and cheering on Tennessee Volunteer sports teams, especially UT football. A devoted NASCAR fan, he could often be found watching races. Steve was also a proud member of the 686 Columbia Elks Lodge, the Fruit of the Vine, and The Shop, where he formed lasting bonds with many. Steve was a dedicated member of the Baptist church.

    One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially during vacations to the beach. He cherished those moments, creating lasting memories with his loved ones. Above all, Steve’s heart belonged to his family. His deep love for them was evident in everything he did. Steve’s presence, kindness, and passion for life will be missed by all who knew him.

    Stephen is survived by his wife, Betty Kelley; son, Cody Kelley of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, KayKay Kelley of Columbia; sister, Deborah Clark of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Jansen (Alexis) Woodard and Kaelyn Owens; great-grandchildren, Gloria Woodard and Harper Woodard; nieces, Kimberly (Bryant) Workman, Kelley Scharrer, Abigail Workman and Lily Scharrer; and nephews, Bailey Workman and Rielly Workman.

    Members of The Shop will serve as honorary pallbearers.

    A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Peter Sierson officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

    Memorial donations may be made to Columbia Elks Lodge 686 Building Fund, 1208 WKRM Lane, Columbia, Tennessee.

    For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    First year of Georgia’s Medicaid work requirement mired in red tape
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Jackson PD Issue Warrant for Jackson Homicide Suspect
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady5 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy