OBITUARY: Stephen ‘Steve’ Duane Kelley

Stephen “Steve” Duane Kelley, age 69, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at his residence.

Born on June 18, 1955, in Huron, Ohio, Steve was the son of the late James Ernest Kelley and the late Betty Jane Dodson-Kelley.

Steve had a long and fulfilling career at Discount Plumbing & Electric, where he worked for many years. Steve had many passions in life. He loved golfing and cheering on Tennessee Volunteer sports teams, especially UT football. A devoted NASCAR fan, he could often be found watching races. Steve was also a proud member of the 686 Columbia Elks Lodge, the Fruit of the Vine, and The Shop, where he formed lasting bonds with many. Steve was a dedicated member of the Baptist church.

One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially during vacations to the beach. He cherished those moments, creating lasting memories with his loved ones. Above all, Steve’s heart belonged to his family. His deep love for them was evident in everything he did. Steve’s presence, kindness, and passion for life will be missed by all who knew him.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Betty Kelley; son, Cody Kelley of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, KayKay Kelley of Columbia; sister, Deborah Clark of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Jansen (Alexis) Woodard and Kaelyn Owens; great-grandchildren, Gloria Woodard and Harper Woodard; nieces, Kimberly (Bryant) Workman, Kelley Scharrer, Abigail Workman and Lily Scharrer; and nephews, Bailey Workman and Rielly Workman.

Members of The Shop will serve as honorary pallbearers.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Peter Sierson officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Memorial donations may be made to Columbia Elks Lodge 686 Building Fund, 1208 WKRM Lane, Columbia, Tennessee.

