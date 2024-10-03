FairyTails Petting Farm Hosting Not So Scary Very Merry Halloween

Get ready for a spook-tacular afternoon at the FairyTails Petting Farm and Critter Cabin this Saturday.

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Location: 1856 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

Visitors can wander through the farm at their own pace, meeting a delightful array of animals including alpacas, mini horses, Nubian goats, and even a few playful red foxes. In addition to the familiar farm favorites, the Critter Cabin will showcase an impressive selection of exotic animals, offering encounters with a sloth, ringtail lemurs, kangaroos, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned animal lover or a curious first-timer, there’s plenty to see and do.

“This isn’t just another petting zoo,” said the farm’s owner. “It’s a unique experience that combines the joy of interacting with animals in a festive, Halloween-themed environment.”

FairyTails Farm understands the unpredictability of fall weather. Should rain or snow occur, events will be rescheduled, and guests are encouraged to reach out at least 24 hours in advance if they need to change their reservation. Guests are encouraged to park in front of the Critter Cabin, identifiable by its pink door.

Join in the Halloween spirit and create lasting memories with your loved ones at the FairyTails Petting Farm & Critter Cabin. Whether you’re snapping photos with cuddly goats or marveling at exotic creatures, this event promises to be an unforgettable day for the entire family.

Visit here for more information.