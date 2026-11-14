Maurice schools are growing, and Charter Schools USA is adding new people at different levels. If you like working with kids and want steady school-year work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Maurice, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into classrooms when teachers are out and keep lessons on track. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can manage a room of kids, and want flexible school-day hours.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Maurice, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the school, support teachers, and handle student discipline and family communication. Best for someone with a Master’s degree, Educational Leadership certification, and school admin/teaching experience who’s ready for a leadership role.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Maurice, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and teach high school classes, track student progress, and work closely with families and staff. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree and valid teaching certification and be ready to handle lesson planning, grading, and state testing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—schools often have similar roles open or accept applications year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.