Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Maumee? These adoptable dogs at the Toledo Area Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Ethel is a young pup who was transferred to THS from another shelter. Staff are still getting to know her, but she’s already showing a very sweet nature and is ready to start life with her new family.

👉 Meet Ethel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Buckleigh is another sweet baby from the same transfer group. She’s still settling in, but has been very sweet with staff and is eager to find her forever home.

👉 Meet Buckleigh and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with black Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Bessie is a tan and black baby pup, also transferred in from another shelter. Like her siblings, she’s showing a sweet, gentle side and is ready to meet potential adopters.

👉 Meet Bessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Rudy is a sweet adult boy who loves to be part of whatever is going on—toys, treats, playtime, or nap time, he’s happy to join in. He came to THS through their cruelty department and is now ready to leave his past behind and start a new chapter with a loving family. Rudy arrived with another dog, and while there’s no full history on how they lived together, he has shown friendly behavior with other dogs at the shelter.

👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Patches is a sweet, gentle girl who would rather lean in for love than chase toys. She enjoys being close to her people and soaking up pets and affection. Patches previously lived with another dog and reportedly did well, and she also showed friendly, playful body language when meeting another dog at the shelter. A dog‑to‑dog introduction is recommended to be sure it’s a good match.

👉 Meet Patches and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maumee, OH, consider stopping by the Toledo Area Humane Society or giving them a call at (419) 891-0705 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.