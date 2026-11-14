Maumee has some very sweet kittens waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these little ones are at the Toledo Area Humane Society and are looking for families to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Handsome Spot is a classic black-and-white tuxedo kitten. If you love that dapper “little gentleman” look, he could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet Spot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Sweet Patch is a mostly brown/chocolate baby who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a cozy home.

👉 Meet Patch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Little Blot is another brown/chocolate cutie, still very young and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Blot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Sarah came in as a stray and is now ready to trade her rough start for a real home. She’s featured with her friend Teddy in her listing and is described as a young kitten with lots of love and life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a playful companion or a snuggly buddy, Sarah may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Dot is another adorable black-and-white tuxedo boy. If you love the classic spotted look, he might be the kitten who catches your eye.

👉 Meet Dot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Carlito was sent to foster care as “the ittiest, bittiest baby kitten” and is now back, ready for his forever home. He has:

Lived with other cats

Spent time with a friendly, gentle dog

The shelter also notes a special deal: adopt one cat or kitten, and take home a second for half the fee when they go to the same home.

👉 Meet Carlito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Maumee, OH, consider stopping by the Toledo Area Humane Society or calling (419) 891-0705 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.