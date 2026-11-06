🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Maumee, OH

Looking for a new feline friend in Maumee, OH? These wonderful cats at the Toledo Area Humane Society are ready for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Pumpkin Spice came in as a sickly stray with her sister, Harvest, but she’s feeling much better and is now ready for her forever home. The shelter notes a special deal: adopt one cat or kitten and take home a second for half the fee when they go to the same home—perfect if you’re thinking about adopting a pair.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Shadow and his littermates started life outdoors, but were brought inside when one kitten became ill and needed extra care. Their caretaker surrendered them so they could get the attention they deserve. Shadow is now safe, cared for, and ready to start his next chapter with a family who will keep him indoors and loved.

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Darla came to the shelter when her previous owner had too many cats and could no longer keep her. She’s a cute little girl now looking for a stable, loving home where she can grow up safe and cherished.

👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society

Phone: (419) 891-0705

Moose is a handsome, active boy whose owner moved away and left him behind. He’s full of personality and loves to stay busy with toys, games, and anything that lets him show off his playful side. Moose is ready to “turn the page” and find a family who will make him part of their lives for good.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Toledo Area Humane Society at (419) 891-0705 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.