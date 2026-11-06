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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Maumee, OH
Looking for a new feline friend in Maumee, OH? These wonderful cats at the Toledo Area Humane Society are ready for loving homes.
Pumpkin Spice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 891-0705
Pumpkin Spice came in as a sickly stray with her sister, Harvest, but she’s feeling much better and is now ready for her forever home. The shelter notes a special deal: adopt one cat or kitten and take home a second for half the fee when they go to the same home—perfect if you’re thinking about adopting a pair.
👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 891-0705
Shadow and his littermates started life outdoors, but were brought inside when one kitten became ill and needed extra care. Their caretaker surrendered them so they could get the attention they deserve. Shadow is now safe, cared for, and ready to start his next chapter with a family who will keep him indoors and loved.
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darla
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 891-0705
Darla came to the shelter when her previous owner had too many cats and could no longer keep her. She’s a cute little girl now looking for a stable, loving home where she can grow up safe and cherished.
👉 Meet Darla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society
- Phone: (419) 891-0705
Moose is a handsome, active boy whose owner moved away and left him behind. He’s full of personality and loves to stay busy with toys, games, and anything that lets him show off his playful side. Moose is ready to “turn the page” and find a family who will make him part of their lives for good.
👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Toledo Area Humane Society at (419) 891-0705 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.