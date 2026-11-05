🍽️ Maumee Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Maumee’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Red Robin

Red Robin Location: Maumee, OH

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role in a high-volume, full-service restaurant. You’ll learn the Red Robin style of cooking (grilling, sautéing, frying, and more) and work with a team that offers flexible hours, a fun workplace, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Location: Maumee, OH 43537

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour + tips

Day and night shifts taking orders, making food and smoothies, and helping with prep and clean-up. Comes with employee discounts, flexible schedule, health insurance, and 401(k) with match if you qualify.

Employer: Carrabba's Italian Grill (Bloomin’ Brands)

(Bloomin’ Brands) Location: Maumee, OH

Type: Not listed

Not listed Compensation: Varies by location (exact pay not listed)

Kitchen role focused on prepping, portioning, and cooking to set recipes while keeping things clean and food-safe. Offers a chance to grow with a national brand that provides medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits (eligibility varies).

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.