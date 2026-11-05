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🍽️ Maumee Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings
Maumee’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Red Robin
- Employer: Red Robin
- Location: Maumee, OH
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Back-of-house role in a high-volume, full-service restaurant. You’ll learn the Red Robin style of cooking (grilling, sautéing, frying, and more) and work with a team that offers flexible hours, a fun workplace, and advancement opportunities.
Crew Member – Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Employer: Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Location: Maumee, OH 43537
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $13.00 per hour + tips
Day and night shifts taking orders, making food and smoothies, and helping with prep and clean-up. Comes with employee discounts, flexible schedule, health insurance, and 401(k) with match if you qualify.
Prep Cook – Carrabba's Italian Grill
- Employer: Carrabba's Italian Grill (Bloomin’ Brands)
- Location: Maumee, OH
- Type: Not listed
- Compensation: Varies by location (exact pay not listed)
Kitchen role focused on prepping, portioning, and cooking to set recipes while keeping things clean and food-safe. Offers a chance to grow with a national brand that provides medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits (eligibility varies).
If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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