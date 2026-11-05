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🛒 Maumee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Maumee has a nice mix of front-line and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options here whether you like fast-paced food, phones, or steady weekday office work.
CASHIER
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Maumee, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house role taking orders, handling payments, and helping guests enjoy their visit. Good fit if you like a busy restaurant vibe and want to grow in the food and beverage world.
Healthcare Relations Manager - Call Center
- Employer: Bridgeview Eye Partners
- Location: Maumee, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of call center coordinators who support patients and eye-care providers. Great for someone with call center experience who enjoys coaching a team, tracking metrics, and improving the patient experience.
Client Experience Specialist
- Employer: Louisville Title
- Location: Maumee/Toledo, OH area (on-site in Maumee)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $23/hour
Be the first point of contact for real estate closings, handling calls, emails, and file details so deals close smoothly. Monday–Friday schedule with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and room to grow in title/real estate.
Team Member - Clean Express Auto Wash
- Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)
- Location: 165 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting at $15/hour
Outdoor, active role greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping the wash running smoothly. Offers pay increases with training, recognition programs, paid vacation, and a clear path to move into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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