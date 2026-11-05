🛒 Maumee Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Maumee has a nice mix of front-line and office-based customer service roles right now. Good options here whether you like fast-paced food, phones, or steady weekday office work.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Maumee, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking orders, handling payments, and helping guests enjoy their visit. Good fit if you like a busy restaurant vibe and want to grow in the food and beverage world.

Employer: Bridgeview Eye Partners

Bridgeview Eye Partners Location: Maumee, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of call center coordinators who support patients and eye-care providers. Great for someone with call center experience who enjoys coaching a team, tracking metrics, and improving the patient experience.

Employer: Louisville Title

Location: Maumee/Toledo, OH area (on-site in Maumee)

(on-site in Maumee) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23/hour

Be the first point of contact for real estate closings, handling calls, emails, and file details so deals close smoothly. Monday–Friday schedule with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and room to grow in title/real estate.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash) Location: 165 W Dussel Dr, Maumee, OH 43537

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour

Outdoor, active role greeting customers, selling Unlimited Wash Club memberships, and keeping the wash running smoothly. Offers pay increases with training, recognition programs, paid vacation, and a clear path to move into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.