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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Maumee
Looking for a new feline friend in Maumee, OH? These sweet cats at the Toledo Area Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.
Hex
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Came in with several other cats through the cruelty department and is now safe and ready for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet Hex and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ned
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Came to THS with Ranger and Wanda after their owner moved and couldn’t take them along.
- Personality notes from shelter: Described as a sweet kitty ready to start his next chapter and become someone’s new best friend.
👉 Meet Ned and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Batman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Billy Jack
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
👉 Meet Billy Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thumbalina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Came in as a stray mom with her kittens when her caregivers could no longer afford their care.
- Special feature: She’s polydactyl — she has extra toes on her front paws that look like little thumbs, which inspired her name.
👉 Meet Thumbalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ranger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Came to THS with Ned and Wanda after their owner moved.
- Personality notes from shelter: A sweet kitty looking for his “furever” home and a new best friend.
👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Victor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Found as a stray with Ralph and Poindexter, then spent time in foster care.
- Foster notes: Social butterfly who loves to snuggle and play, has excellent litter box skills, enjoys balls, tunnels, lasers, and feather toys, did well with other cats and a big dog, and loves meeting new people.
👉 Meet Victor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wanda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Came to THS with Ned and Ranger after their owner moved.
- Personality notes from shelter: A sweet kitty ready to start her next chapter and become someone’s new best friend.
👉 Meet Wanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ralph
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Found as a stray with Victor and Poindexter, then went into foster care.
- Foster notes: Social, snuggly, playful, great with the litter box, loves toys (balls, tunnels, lasers, feathers), did well with other cats and a big dog, and enjoys new people.
👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Poindexter
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
- Background: Found as a stray with Ralph and Victor and later fostered.
- Foster notes: Another social butterfly who loves to snuggle and play, uses the litter box well, enjoys all kinds of toys, did well with other cats and a big dog, and loves meeting new people.
👉 Meet Poindexter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benny
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bohdi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
👉 Meet Bohdi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chowder
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705
👉 Meet Chowder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Maumee, consider stopping by the Toledo Area Humane Society or calling (419) 891-0705 to ask about any of these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.