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Maumee

🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Maumee

2 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Maumee, OH? These sweet cats at the Toledo Area Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Hex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7MNt_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Came in with several other cats through the cruelty department and is now safe and ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Hex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ned

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mb3z_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Came to THS with Ranger and Wanda after their owner moved and couldn’t take them along.
  • Personality notes from shelter: Described as a sweet kitty ready to start his next chapter and become someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Ned and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Batman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZTTB_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Billy Jack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCYvf_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Billy Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Thumbalina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuNFP_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Came in as a stray mom with her kittens when her caregivers could no longer afford their care.
  • Special feature: She’s polydactyl — she has extra toes on her front paws that look like little thumbs, which inspired her name.

👉 Meet Thumbalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ranger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lKnJS_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Came to THS with Ned and Wanda after their owner moved.
  • Personality notes from shelter: A sweet kitty looking for his “furever” home and a new best friend.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Victor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pyaH_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Found as a stray with Ralph and Poindexter, then spent time in foster care.
  • Foster notes: Social butterfly who loves to snuggle and play, has excellent litter box skills, enjoys balls, tunnels, lasers, and feather toys, did well with other cats and a big dog, and loves meeting new people.

👉 Meet Victor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Wanda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tTvg_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Came to THS with Ned and Ranger after their owner moved.
  • Personality notes from shelter: A sweet kitty ready to start her next chapter and become someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Wanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ralph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3umk_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Found as a stray with Victor and Poindexter, then went into foster care.
  • Foster notes: Social, snuggly, playful, great with the litter box, loves toys (balls, tunnels, lasers, feathers), did well with other cats and a big dog, and enjoys new people.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Poindexter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXamM_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705
  • Background: Found as a stray with Ralph and Victor and later fostered.
  • Foster notes: Another social butterfly who loves to snuggle and play, uses the litter box well, enjoys all kinds of toys, did well with other cats and a big dog, and loves meeting new people.

👉 Meet Poindexter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Benny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yFPnP_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bohdi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmF4b_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Kitten (Baby)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Bohdi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Chowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bd7X6_1GkOLDfo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society(419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Chowder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Maumee, consider stopping by the Toledo Area Humane Society or calling (419) 891-0705 to ask about any of these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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