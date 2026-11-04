🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Maumee

Looking for a new feline friend in Maumee, OH? These sweet cats at the Toledo Area Humane Society are hoping for a cozy home, a soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Came in with several other cats through the cruelty department and is now safe and ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Hex and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Came to THS with Ranger and Wanda after their owner moved and couldn’t take them along.

Came to THS with Ranger and Wanda after their owner moved and couldn’t take them along. Personality notes from shelter: Described as a sweet kitty ready to start his next chapter and become someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Ned and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Billy Jack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Came in as a stray mom with her kittens when her caregivers could no longer afford their care.

Came in as a stray mom with her kittens when her caregivers could no longer afford their care. Special feature: She’s polydactyl — she has extra toes on her front paws that look like little thumbs, which inspired her name.

👉 Meet Thumbalina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Came to THS with Ned and Wanda after their owner moved.

Came to THS with Ned and Wanda after their owner moved. Personality notes from shelter: A sweet kitty looking for his “furever” home and a new best friend.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Found as a stray with Ralph and Poindexter, then spent time in foster care.

Found as a stray with Ralph and Poindexter, then spent time in foster care. Foster notes: Social butterfly who loves to snuggle and play, has excellent litter box skills, enjoys balls, tunnels, lasers, and feather toys, did well with other cats and a big dog, and loves meeting new people.

👉 Meet Victor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Came to THS with Ned and Ranger after their owner moved.

Came to THS with Ned and Ranger after their owner moved. Personality notes from shelter: A sweet kitty ready to start her next chapter and become someone’s new best friend.

👉 Meet Wanda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Found as a stray with Victor and Poindexter, then went into foster care.

Found as a stray with Victor and Poindexter, then went into foster care. Foster notes: Social, snuggly, playful, great with the litter box, loves toys (balls, tunnels, lasers, feathers), did well with other cats and a big dog, and enjoys new people.

👉 Meet Ralph and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

— Background: Found as a stray with Ralph and Victor and later fostered.

Found as a stray with Ralph and Victor and later fostered. Foster notes: Another social butterfly who loves to snuggle and play, uses the litter box well, enjoys all kinds of toys, did well with other cats and a big dog, and loves meeting new people.

👉 Meet Poindexter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Benny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (Baby)

Kitten (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Bohdi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Toledo Area Humane Society — (419) 891-0705

👉 Meet Chowder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Maumee, consider stopping by the Toledo Area Humane Society or calling (419) 891-0705 to ask about any of these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.