🔧 Mauldin Building & Grounds Jobs: Multiple Openings at Local DC

Mauldin’s distribution centers are busy and hiring for hands-on roles that keep the buildings running safely and smoothly.

Here are a few solid options if you like physical work, tools, and staying on the move.

Employer: ADUSA Distribution (listed via AbilityLinks )

ADUSA Distribution (listed via ) Location: Mauldin, SC – 208 Bi-Lo Boulevard

Type: Full-time , PM shift

, PM shift Salary: Not listed

Help keep a large grocery distribution center clean, safe, and organized. You’ll sweep, mop, handle spills, empty trash, and maintain indoor and outdoor areas so the warehouse can run smoothly and safely.

Highlights:

Physical, fast-paced work; lifting up to 60 lbs and walking/standing most of the shift

and walking/standing most of the shift Work around warehouse equipment and cooler areas

Day-1 benefits : health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability

: health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability 401(k) with match , employee discounts, PTO , parental leave

, employee discounts, , parental leave Paid training, leadership programs, and tuition reimbursement

Note: This same role is also posted directly by ADUSA Distribution here: Sanitation Associate – Grocery PM Shift

Employer: ADUSA Distribution and Transportation

Location: Mauldin, SC – 208 Bi-Lo Boulevard

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on maintenance role in the same distribution center, doing routine repairs and preventive maintenance on facility equipment. Good fit if you’re mechanically minded and want to grow your skills on the job.

Highlights:

Use a computer maintenance system to track work and review past repairs

to track work and review past repairs Perform repairs after training from senior mechanics; chance to grow into Mechanic III

Requires high school diploma or equivalent and prior mechanical experience

and prior mechanical experience Needs mechanical/electrical aptitude, blueprint reading, and your own tools

Flexible hours and possible on-call work

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.