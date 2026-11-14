🚨 Missing person case resolved in good health

UPDATE: The Maui Police Department reports that Kaimaile Makekau (43), of Napili, has been located and is in good health.

Police thank the community for their help in sharing information and assisting with the search.

Original details (now resolved): Ms. Makekau had been reported missing on Friday, November 13, 2026, after last being heard from around 4:30 p.m. by cell phone. She was believed to possibly be driving a Chevrolet pickup truck or a silver Toyota 4Runner with Hawaii license plate LMP 174.

For any future non-emergency information related to this case, residents can contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400. In an emergency, call 911 and reference MPD report 26-029035.