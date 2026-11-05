🚌 Mattoon, IL Driving Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Mattoon has some solid driving options right now, from seasonal delivery to steady CDL work. If you like staying on the move and being outside, these are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Mattoon, IL

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $24.84/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

Deliver packages around town in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Schedules vary Monday–Saturday with holiday and peak shifts, and you’ll need to lift up to 70 lbs and meet UPS vehicle and appearance rules.

Employer: R.P. Lumber Company Inc.

Location: Mattoon, IL (4888 Carter Ln.)

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Local, home-daily CDL job delivering lumber and building materials to nearby jobsites, then helping in the yard when you’re not on the road. Full-time drivers get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with profit sharing, PTO, holidays, and employee discounts; weekend and holiday work is part of the schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.