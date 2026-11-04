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🏥 Mattoon, IL Travel Echo Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Mattoon is hot right now for travel echo techs – several agencies are hiring for the same start date, all with strong weekly pay and day shifts.
Below are the standout travel echocardiography contracts in Mattoon, Illinois you can jump on now.
Travel Adult Echocardiography Technologist – $2,767/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Mattoon, IL
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Specialty: Adult Echocardiography (Allied Health Professional)
- Why it stands out: Highest listed weekly pay in town plus holiday pay, weekly pay, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision starting the 1st of the month after you start.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,606/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Mattoon, IL
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Specialty: Echo Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
- Why it stands out: Strong weekly pay with a traveler-first agency, guaranteed hours, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, plus referral bonuses.
Travel Echocardiographer – $2,561/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Mattoon, IL
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Specialty: Echo Technologist / Echo Technician
- Why it stands out: Joint Commission–certified agency with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.
Travel Echocardiographer – $2,515/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Mattoon, IL
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts, 13-week contract
- Specialty: Vascular/Echo Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
- Why it stands out: Solid weekly pay with Day 1 medical, 401(k) matching, housing support, travel reimbursement, CE, and a long list of extra perks like pet insurance and wellness programs.
If you’re an experienced echo tech and open to travel, Mattoon is offering great pay, day shifts, and multiple agency options for the same start date—pick the package that fits your life best and apply soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.