🏥 Mattoon, IL Travel Echo Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Mattoon is hot right now for travel echo techs – several agencies are hiring for the same start date, all with strong weekly pay and day shifts.

Below are the standout travel echocardiography contracts in Mattoon, Illinois you can jump on now.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Mattoon, IL

Mattoon, IL Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

Travel, , , contract Specialty: Adult Echocardiography (Allied Health Professional)

Adult Echocardiography (Allied Health Professional) Why it stands out: Highest listed weekly pay in town plus holiday pay, weekly pay, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision starting the 1st of the month after you start.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Mattoon, IL

Mattoon, IL Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

Travel, , , contract Specialty: Echo Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

Echo Technologist (Allied Health Professional) Why it stands out: Strong weekly pay with a traveler-first agency, guaranteed hours, and medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, plus referral bonuses.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Mattoon, IL

Mattoon, IL Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

Travel, , , contract Specialty: Echo Technologist / Echo Technician

Echo Technologist / Echo Technician Why it stands out: Joint Commission–certified agency with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Mattoon, IL

Mattoon, IL Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

Travel, , , contract Specialty: Vascular/Echo Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

Vascular/Echo Technologist (Allied Health Professional) Why it stands out: Solid weekly pay with Day 1 medical, 401(k) matching, housing support, travel reimbursement, CE, and a long list of extra perks like pet insurance and wellness programs.

If you’re an experienced echo tech and open to travel, Mattoon is offering great pay, day shifts, and multiple agency options for the same start date—pick the package that fits your life best and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.