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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Matthews and Waxhaw
There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors near Matthews, especially in the Weddington Forest, Waxhaw area. If you’re nearby, these could be easy pickups.
Set of 8 Samuel Adams Boston Lager Glasses
Item: Set of 8 Samuel Adams Boston Lager glasses
Condition: Excellent condition
Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC (short drive from Matthews)
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice matching set of branded beer glasses, great for a home bar, game room, or everyday use. Since they’re all in excellent shape, they’re ready to go straight into your cabinet.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Jewelry Box with Drawersa
Item: Elegant wooden jewelry box with drawers
Material: Oak wood
Details: Multiple drawers, ornate handles, comes with lock stick and key
Size: About 14" high
Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A classic oak jewelry box with several drawers to keep rings, necklaces, and other small items organized. The included key and lock stick add a bit of extra security and charm.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
O'Brien Life Jackets Set
Item: Set of three O'Brien life jackets
Sizes & weights:
- Youth: 50–90 lbs
- Child: 33–55 lbs
- Ladies adult large: 44"–44" (listed size range)
Certification: All Marine certified
Colors: Various colors and sizes
Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy set if your family spends time on the lake or river. With child, youth, and adult sizes, this bundle can cover several age groups.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in the Matthews and Waxhaw area tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.