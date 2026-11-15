There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors near Matthews, especially in the Weddington Forest, Waxhaw area. If you’re nearby, these could be easy pickups.

Item: Set of 8 Samuel Adams Boston Lager glasses

Condition: Excellent condition

Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC (short drive from Matthews)

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice matching set of branded beer glasses, great for a home bar, game room, or everyday use. Since they’re all in excellent shape, they’re ready to go straight into your cabinet.

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Item: Elegant wooden jewelry box with drawers

Material: Oak wood

Details: Multiple drawers, ornate handles, comes with lock stick and key

Size: About 14" high

Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A classic oak jewelry box with several drawers to keep rings, necklaces, and other small items organized. The included key and lock stick add a bit of extra security and charm.

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Item: Set of three O'Brien life jackets

Sizes & weights:

Youth: 50–90 lbs

50–90 lbs Child: 33–55 lbs

33–55 lbs Ladies adult large: 44"–44" (listed size range)

Certification: All Marine certified

Colors: Various colors and sizes

Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy set if your family spends time on the lake or river. With child, youth, and adult sizes, this bundle can cover several age groups.

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Free items in the Matthews and Waxhaw area tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.