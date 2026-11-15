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Matthews
🛒 Matthews, NC Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
5 days ago
Matthews has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of grocery, auto parts, and quick-service options if you like staying busy and helping people.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Salary: $25.50/hr starting, $26.50/hr in year 2
- Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)
This is a hands-on leadership role: help run the store, lead the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer issues. Strong pay plus 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave for full-time staff.
Full Time Health and Beauty Clerk
- Employer: Harris Teeter
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Work in the Health & Beauty section stocking, cleaning, and helping shoppers find what they need. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and giving friendly, basic product help; must be at least 16 years old.
Customer Service Rep – Stevens Mill Rd
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 7900-K Stevens Mill Rd, Matthews, NC
- Salary: $10–$12/hr
- Type: Full-time
Answer phones, take orders, and keep customers happy in a fast-paced pizza shop. Comes with flexible schedules, pizza discounts, and potential health, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible employees.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead sales and customer service in an auto parts store while helping manage staff, inventory, and safety. Good step up if you’ve got some retail or automotive experience and want career growth, benefits, and paid time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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