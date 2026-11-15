Matthews has a steady flow of front-line retail and customer service roles right now. Good mix of grocery, auto parts, and quick-service options if you like staying busy and helping people.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Matthews, NC

Salary: $25.50/hr starting, $26.50/hr in year 2

Type: Full-time (avg. 38 hrs/week)

This is a hands-on leadership role: help run the store, lead the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer issues. Strong pay plus 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, holidays, and parental leave for full-time staff.

Employer: Harris Teeter

Location: Matthews, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in the Health & Beauty section stocking, cleaning, and helping shoppers find what they need. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet and giving friendly, basic product help; must be at least 16 years old.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 7900-K Stevens Mill Rd, Matthews, NC

Salary: $10–$12/hr

Type: Full-time

Answer phones, take orders, and keep customers happy in a fast-paced pizza shop. Comes with flexible schedules, pizza discounts, and potential health, PTO, and 401(k) for eligible employees.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Matthews, NC

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead sales and customer service in an auto parts store while helping manage staff, inventory, and safety. Good step up if you’ve got some retail or automotive experience and want career growth, benefits, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.