Matthews has a nice mix of school and childcare openings right now, from flexible entry-level roles to leadership spots in early education.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an early childhood center serving kids from 6 weeks to 12 years old. This role is great if you enjoy running a team, growing enrollment, and being the main contact for families. Includes quarterly bonuses, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), and childcare discounts.

Employer: Child Development Schools

Child Development Schools Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by experience, county, and education

Hands-on classroom role leading young learners and working closely with families. Offers 50% childcare tuition discount, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250, 9 paid holidays, PTO, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, disability, life).

Employer: Emergency Childcare Services LLC

Emergency Childcare Services LLC Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Staffing agency placing you in different childcare centers, with no previous experience required. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, and want flexible work with kids while you learn on the job.

Employer: Socrates Academy

Socrates Academy Location: Matthews, NC 28105

Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week, school-day hours)

Salary: Not listed

Work with small groups of grades 6–8 students to close math gaps and build confidence. Flexible daytime schedule; ideal for someone with a math/education background who likes targeted, data-driven support instead of a full classroom load.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.