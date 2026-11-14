Matthews has a nice mix of hospital, casual, and full‑service restaurant jobs right now. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Location: Novant Matthews , 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy, Matthews, NC

, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy, Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Notes: Applications accepted online only; ongoing until filled

This is a hospital kitchen role cooking from standardized recipes, keeping food safe and tasty, and helping with prep, ordering, and cleanup. Good fit if you have 1+ year cooking experience and want steady hours plus access to a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Kami Chinese Thai & Sushi

Location: Matthews, NC 28104

Type: Part-time (in-person)

Pay: $180–$300 per day (plus tips built into that range)

(plus tips built into that range) Schedule: Day or night shifts; must be able to work weekends and holidays

Fast-paced dine‑in and takeout spot where you’ll greet guests, take orders, run food and drinks, and handle cash/POS. Great if you’re 18+, like a busy dining room, want a flexible schedule and employee discount, and can commit long term (not just seasonal).

Employer: Domino’s / Prairie Pizza (franchise)

Location: 7900-K Stevens Mill Rd, Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead a pizza team: hire and train staff, manage schedules and inventory, keep the store spotless, and drive sales and customer service. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k), pizza discounts, referral bonus, and career growth for folks who like a fast pace and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; full management-level benefits

Oversee both Front of House and Back of House: hiring, training, scheduling, food quality, safety, and guest satisfaction. This role comes with a strong benefits package after 30 days (medical, dental, vision, paid leave, 401(k), tuition help, profit sharing, stock units, and more) plus a fun, high-energy steakhouse environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good restaurant and hospitality roles in Matthews tend to get snapped up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.