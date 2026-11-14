Matthews has a nice mix of hospital and wellness roles right now, from bedside nursing to pet hospice and spa skincare. If you’re in healthcare or wellness, there’s likely something here that fits your lifestyle.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Matthews, NC

Pay: $1,825/week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, 13-week contract, 3x12 night shifts, 36 hrs/week guaranteed

Emergency Room RN travel role caring for high-acuity patients in a fast-paced ED. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Matthews, NC

Pay: $1,872/week (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, 13-week contract, 3x12 night shifts, 36 hrs/week guaranteed

MedSurg/Tele travel RN role with a mix of telemetry monitoring and general acute care. Good fit if you like variety, steady hours, and weekly pay with full benefits.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Location: Matthews / Wesley Chapel / Weddington, NC

Pay: $40–$65+ per booked service hour (potential, including tips & enhancements)

(potential, including tips & enhancements) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Founding esthetician role at a new spa opening soon, with uncapped earning potential, same-day tips, flexible schedules, and lots of advanced skincare training. Great if you want to grow a loyal client base and be part of the opening team.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

Location: Matthews & Charlotte, NC area

Pay: 4-day schedule from $110,000/year; 5-day schedule $135,000/year base + quarterly bonus potential

Type: Full-time & Part-time, 2–5 day options

Family-owned, in-home hospice and euthanasia practice with no non-competes, flexible 2–5 day schedules, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), CE, mileage). Ideal if you want meaningful, low-chaos medicine and real work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.