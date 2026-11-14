Matthews has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from phones and retention to hands-on retail leadership. Good mix of entry-level and growth-focused jobs if you like helping people.

Employer: Domino's / Prairie Pizza

Domino's / Location: 3335 Siskey Parkway, Ste 200, Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour

Take phone orders, answer questions, and keep customers happy at a busy pizza shop. Flexible schedules, health benefits for eligible staff, PTO, 401(k), and 50% off pizza, plus clear paths to move up into management.

Employer: Anticimex Carolinas

Location: Matthews, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Help keep pest-control customers happy by handling calls, emails, and cancellation requests while working closely with field techs and sales. Comes with paid training, PTO, holiday pay, retirement plan, medical/dental/vision, and free life insurance, plus room to grow.

Employer: Leslie’s Pool Supplies

Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17/hour

Support store operations, lead a small team, help customers with pool care, and handle opening/closing and inventory. Includes extensive paid training, benefits, 401(k) with company match, employee discounts, and clear advancement paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same company or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.