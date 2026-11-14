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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Matthews Right Now
There are some nice free items being offered in and around Matthews, NC this week. If you need furniture, garden decor, or kids’ toys, your neighbors are giving things away.
Queen Size Box Spring and Metal Bed Frame
Item: Queen size box spring and metal bed frame
Condition: Described as good condition, first come, first serve
Location: Lake Forest Preserve, Matthews, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
This set includes a queen box spring and a metal bed frame, ready for someone who needs a basic bed setup. Great if you’re furnishing a guest room or helping a friend get started.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Decorative Outdoor Planter
Item: Large black decorative outdoor planter
Material: Metal, described as pretty sturdy
Design: Ornate decorative style
Best for: Garden, porch, or patio plants
Location: Lake Forest Preserve, Matthews, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a large, black metal planter with an ornate design. It would look nice by a front door, on a patio, or in a garden bed.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Step2 Lifestyle Play Kitchen
Item: Step2 play kitchen set
Features: Realistic microwave, oven, and fridge
Includes: Accessories like dishes and cookware
Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC (short drive from Matthews)
Source: nextdoor.com
Fun play kitchen for kids who like pretend cooking. Comes with built-in appliances and extra dishes and cookware so it’s ready for play.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster or head over soon—freebies in the Matthews area tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.