There are some nice free items being offered in and around Matthews, NC this week. If you need furniture, garden decor, or kids’ toys, your neighbors are giving things away.

Item: Queen size box spring and metal bed frame

Condition: Described as good condition, first come, first serve

Location: Lake Forest Preserve, Matthews, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This set includes a queen box spring and a metal bed frame, ready for someone who needs a basic bed setup. Great if you’re furnishing a guest room or helping a friend get started.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large black decorative outdoor planter

Material: Metal, described as pretty sturdy

Design: Ornate decorative style

Best for: Garden, porch, or patio plants

Location: Lake Forest Preserve, Matthews, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large, black metal planter with an ornate design. It would look nice by a front door, on a patio, or in a garden bed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Step2 play kitchen set

Features: Realistic microwave, oven, and fridge

Includes: Accessories like dishes and cookware

Location: Weddington Forest, Waxhaw, NC (short drive from Matthews)

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun play kitchen for kids who like pretend cooking. Comes with built-in appliances and extra dishes and cookware so it’s ready for play.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster or head over soon—freebies in the Matthews area tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.