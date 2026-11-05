🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Matthews, NC

Matthews’ food scene is busy and growing, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchens or leading a shift, these are worth a look.

Employer: Atlanta Swim Academy (Jax, LLC dba Golden Corral franchise)

Atlanta Swim Academy (Jax, LLC dba franchise) Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle yeast rolls, cakes, pies, and specialty desserts, keeping everything fresh, tasty, and well-stocked on the buffet. Good fit if you enjoy baking, staying organized, and keeping a clean, health-code-ready kitchen while interacting with guests.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead restaurant shifts, manage crew, handle scheduling, food safety, and customer service, and help hit sales and service goals. This role is geared toward people 18+ with some leadership experience who want advancement, paid time off, education help, and other corporate-style benefits.

Employer: Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook in a scratch kitchen without the late-night restaurant hours, serving residents in a senior living community. Perks include next-day pay (PayActiv), strong benefits, and access to Rouxbe Online Culinary School with 9 college credit hours available as you grow your culinary career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.