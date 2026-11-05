🚌 Matthews, NC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Matthews has some solid transportation roles right now, from local delivery to cutting‑edge electric trucks. If you like being on the road (or under the hood), these are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$91,000 average annual pay

Night dispatch (start between 9pm–2am) delivering food products on local and OTR routes. Paid by cases, miles, stops, and dispatch fee, with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and education assistance. Requires CDL-A, 6+ months commercial driving, clean MVR, and ability to lift up to 60–90 lbs.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #3615 – 1419 Matthews Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on experience and other factors)

Deliver paint and supplies from the store to local customers using box and flat-bed trucks. Mix/tint paint, help in the warehouse, and give face-to-face customer service. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 50–70 lbs, get/hold a DOT Medical Examiner’s Certificate, and work some evenings and weekends.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Matthews, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working on the Tesla Semi fleet and supporting commercial customers. You’ll diagnose heavy vehicle systems, travel to customer sites, and help build repair instructions and tools for this new program. Needs a valid driver’s license (ability to get/keep a CDL), strong heavy-duty truck troubleshooting skills, and ability to lift up to 100 lbs. Day‑1 benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and more.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.