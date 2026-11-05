🏥 Matthews, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Healthcare hiring around Matthews, NC is busy right now, from in-home care to advanced nursing and veterinary roles. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there’s a good mix of part-time flexibility and full-time career tracks.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible caregiving role helping clients at home with meds, meals, mobility, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, benefits, competitive pay, and referral bonuses with an immediate start.

Employer: Novant Health

Novant Health Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role leading care on an intermediate care unit, using evidence-based practice and close teamwork with physicians. Ideal if you’re a licensed RN looking for a high-acuity setting and a large health system career path.

Employer: Sevita / Bright Light

Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Type: Part-time

Salary: $85,500–$95,000/year + sign-on bonus (final pay based on experience)

Center-based ABA role creating and running behavior plans for individuals with autism and related disabilities. Great fit if you’re a Board Certified Behavior Analyst wanting strong clinical work with a mission-driven national provider.

Employer: Kind Behavioral Health

Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Type: Full-time (with part-time options)

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Design and oversee ABA treatment for children with autism, with small caseloads, heavy collaboration, and strong professional development. Offers bonuses, CE stipends, relocation/sign-on options, PTO, and 401(k) with match or student loan help.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

BluePearl Pet Hospital Location: South Charlotte, serving Matthews area

South Charlotte, serving Matthews area Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive + production bonuses (no negative accrual)

Residency-trained or boarded internist role in a 24/7 specialty and emergency hospital with strong internal medicine and cardiology services. Includes sign-on bonus, relocation help, CE support, robust benefits, and mental health resources.

Employer: American Veterinary Group (UrgentVet)

American Veterinary Group (UrgentVet) Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a fast-paced, after-hours urgent care clinic for dogs and cats, doing restraint, lab work, and client education. Offers health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, scrub allowance, tuition help, and strong training.

Employer: Thompson Child & Family Focus – A Child’s Place Program

Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Type: Part-time (20–26 hours/week)

Salary: $55.00–$70.00/hour (negotiable)

Provide medical/psychiatric care for children and adolescents in a trauma-informed program, including admissions, exams, and coordination with the Medical Director. Great for Psych or Family NPs with pediatric experience who want impact and flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or flexible options once you’re in touch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.