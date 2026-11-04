🛒 Matthews, NC Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Matthews has a steady flow of retail openings right now, especially for folks who like fast-paced, customer-facing work. If you’re friendly, reliable, and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a convenience store role where you’ll run the register, handle lottery/tobacco/alcohol sales, and keep the store, restrooms, and pump area clean and safe. Perks include weekly pay, free soda or coffee on shift, flexible schedules, 401(k), and room to grow if you like retail.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same role and benefits as Store 17396, but at a different nearby location. Good if you want weekly pay, flexible hours, and don’t mind hard work like cleaning, stocking, and helping customers inside and outside the store.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers find the right auto parts, give basic advice, and help with simple installs like wiper blades and batteries. This is a good fit if you have basic automotive knowledge, want full-time hours, and like a mix of customer service, sales, and stocking.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role building and repairing bikes, helping customers pick the right gear, and keeping the bike area looking sharp. Great if you love cycling, enjoy talking gear, and don’t mind lifting and being on your feet.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Matthews, NC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the full-time role but with part-time hours and a lower minimum age (16+). You’ll help customers, restock, and learn auto parts basics, with access to benefits, discounts, and growth paths even as a part-timer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at nearby stores. Don’t wait too long; retail roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.