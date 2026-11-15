Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Matteson, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting for someone to love. All are listed with South Suburban Humane Society and have clear adoption fees so you can plan ahead.

Breed: Schnauzer (Giant) / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Schnauzer (Giant) / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Availability: Will be available for adoption 11/15 at PetSmart in Matteson from 12–3 pm

Rundoe is a tiny youngster with a fun mix of Schnauzer and Yorkie. If you’re hoping to start fresh with a baby pup, he’ll be ready to meet you at the PetSmart event.

👉 Meet Rundoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Availability: Will be available for adoption 11/15 at PetSmart in Matteson from 12–3 pm

Lagoon is a young girl with a soft tan-and-white coat and a Chihuahua mix build. She’ll be at the same PetSmart event, ready to meet potential adopters.

👉 Meet Lagoon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

Loki is a handsome brindle young dog with a medium build. With a lower adoption fee, he could be a great match if you’re looking for an active companion without the puppy stage.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

Diego is an adult brown/chocolate mixed-breed dog with a medium frame. His modest adoption fee makes him an accessible choice for someone ready to give an adult dog a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Diego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Matteson, consider stopping by South Suburban Humane Society or the PetSmart event on 11/15 (12–3 pm) to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.