undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Matteson — Meet Your New Best Friend
Looking for a new feline friend in Matteson, IL? These sweet cats at South Suburban Humane Society are hoping for a cozy, loving home.
Spooky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Spooky is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe place to grow up and learn what family life is all about. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be the one for you.
👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lil Miss Missy
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Lil Miss Missy is a fluffy, grown-up girl with a classic tabby-and-white coat. Her low adoption fee makes her a great choice if you’re ready to open your heart and home to an adult cat.
👉 Meet Lil Miss Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Coco is a handsome, light-colored boy who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Autumn wears a beautiful tortoiseshell coat that fits her name perfectly. She’s an adult kitty looking for a quiet, steady home to call her own.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rey
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Rey is a fluffy little tabby boy with soft gray tones in his coat. He’s a kitten, so expect play, curiosity, and lots of learning as he grows up with you.
👉 Meet Rey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yoda
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Yoda is a unique mix of Siamese and tortoiseshell coloring, making her a very striking kitten. She’s ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Yoda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ollie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Ollie is a classic brown tabby with white markings, an adult boy who’s ready for a stable, loving home and a comfy spot by the window.
👉 Meet Ollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)
- Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society
Piper is a black-and-white kitten with an adoption fee that’s already covered, making it even easier to bring her home if she’s the right match for you.
👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson, IL through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, or call the shelter to ask about current availability and next steps to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.