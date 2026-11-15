Looking for a new feline friend in Matteson, IL? These sweet cats at South Suburban Humane Society are hoping for a cozy, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Spooky is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe place to grow up and learn what family life is all about. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be the one for you.

👉 Meet Spooky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Lil Miss Missy is a fluffy, grown-up girl with a classic tabby-and-white coat. Her low adoption fee makes her a great choice if you’re ready to open your heart and home to an adult cat.

👉 Meet Lil Miss Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White / cream or ivory

White / cream or ivory Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Coco is a handsome, light-colored boy who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Autumn wears a beautiful tortoiseshell coat that fits her name perfectly. She’s an adult kitty looking for a quiet, steady home to call her own.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / gray or blue

Brown tabby / gray or blue Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Rey is a fluffy little tabby boy with soft gray tones in his coat. He’s a kitten, so expect play, curiosity, and lots of learning as he grows up with you.

👉 Meet Rey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Yoda is a unique mix of Siamese and tortoiseshell coloring, making her a very striking kitten. She’s ready to grow up in a home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Yoda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Ollie is a classic brown tabby with white markings, an adult boy who’s ready for a stable, loving home and a comfy spot by the window.

👉 Meet Ollie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Piper is a black-and-white kitten with an adoption fee that’s already covered, making it even easier to bring her home if she’s the right match for you.

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please reach out to South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson, IL through their Adopt-a-Pet listings, or call the shelter to ask about current availability and next steps to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.