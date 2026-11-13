Rich Township will hold a Holiday Food Giveaway for township residents on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 22013 Governors Highway, Richton Park, IL 60471. From 9:00 AM–12:00 PM, the event is for Rich Township Pantry patrons only, who must bring a valid ID and Greater Chicago Food Depository Card; from 1:00 PM–3:00 PM, it is open to all Rich Township residents with proof of residency, including those in Country Club Hills, Flossmoor, Hazel Crest, Homewood, Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park, Tinley Park, and University Park, while supplies last. For questions, call the Rich Township Food Pantry at 708-228-5032 or email Pantry@richtownship.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Village of Matteson