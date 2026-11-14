Looking for a dog in the Matteson area? These adoptable pups are waiting to meet you at South Suburban Humane Society and upcoming local adoption events.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/14 at Ford of Homewood, 12–3 pm

Magnolia is a young mixed-breed puppy with a soft tan and black coat. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/15 at PetSmart in Matteson, 12–3 pm

Opal is a small, young mixed-breed dog with a striking white and black coat. She may be a nice fit if you’re looking for a smaller companion.

👉 Meet Opal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/15 at PetSmart in Matteson, 12–3 pm

Lagoon is a young Chihuahua mix with a light tan and white coat. She could be a good choice if you like smaller, mixed-breed dogs.

👉 Meet Lagoon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/15 at PetSmart in Matteson, 12–3 pm

Sissy is an adult Chihuahua with a soft tan and white coat. If you prefer a dog past the puppy stage, Sissy may be a calmer option.

👉 Meet Sissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/14 at Ford of Homewood, 12–3 pm

Grogu is a baby mixed-breed pup with a dark, chocolate-toned coat. He’ll need training, structure, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Grogu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Giant) / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Schnauzer (Giant) / Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Baby (male)

Baby (male) Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/15 at PetSmart in Matteson, 12–3 pm

Rundoe is a unique Schnauzer/Yorkie mix puppy with a black and white coat. If you like distinctive mixed breeds, he might catch your eye.

👉 Meet Rundoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Event info: Available for adoption 11/14 at Ford of Homewood, 12–3 pm

Pearl is a small, young mixed-breed dog with a tan and black coat. She may be a good fit if you want a smaller dog who’s still young but not a tiny puppy.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Tabitha is an adult Cane Corso mix with a light fawn and white coat and a very affordable adoption fee. Large-breed experience is often helpful with dogs like her, so be ready for a strong, powerful companion.

👉 Meet Tabitha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, consider visiting South Suburban Humane Society or stopping by the listed adoption events in Matteson and Homewood. Every share and visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.