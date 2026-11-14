Looking for a feline friend in Matteson, IL? These sweet cats and kittens at South Suburban Humane Society are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Kit Kat is a young brown tabby girl looking for a fresh start and a safe, loving home. Her low adoption fee makes it easier to bring her into your family and spend more on toys, treats, and a comfy bed.

👉 Meet Kit Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black (all)

White/Black (all) Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Dobby is a tiny black-and-white boy with a fee-free adoption, which is a great help for new pet parents getting started with supplies and vet care.

👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Tokyo Drift is a gray-and-white baby girl with a waived adoption fee, making it easier to welcome her into your home.

👉 Meet Tokyo Drift and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Eggs is a brown tabby kitten with a waived adoption fee, ready to grow up in a loving home instead of a shelter.

👉 Meet Eggs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society

Bacon is a gray/blue baby boy with no adoption fee, a wonderful option if you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles.

👉 Meet Bacon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Matteson, IL, consider visiting South Suburban Humane Society to meet these cats in person and talk with staff about the best match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.