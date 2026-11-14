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Matteson
📅 Thanksgiving luncheon invite for Matteson seniors
11 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving Luncheon for Matteson Seniors
Matteson seniors are invited to a special Thanksgiving Luncheon hosted by Rich Township Senior Services.
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Time: 12:00 – 2:00 PM
- Location: 297 Liberty Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466
- Cost: $5 for Rich Township residents, $7 for non-residents
It’s an afternoon of good food, friendly company, and gratitude. Seating is limited, so you must register in advance.
To save your seat or ask questions, call Rich Township Senior Services at 708-748-5454.
More Info: Rich Township Senior Services Thanksgiving Luncheo...
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