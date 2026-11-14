📅 Thanksgiving Luncheon for Matteson Seniors

Matteson seniors are invited to a special Thanksgiving Luncheon hosted by Rich Township Senior Services.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 12:00 – 2:00 PM

Location: 297 Liberty Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466

Cost: $5 for Rich Township residents, $7 for non-residents

It’s an afternoon of good food, friendly company, and gratitude. Seating is limited, so you must register in advance.

To save your seat or ask questions, call Rich Township Senior Services at 708-748-5454.