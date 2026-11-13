📅 Friday Funday: Family Feud game for kids ages 3–9

📅 Friday Funday: Family Feud for Kids

Kick off the weekend with Friday Funday at the Matteson Area Public Library District.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, from 3:00–4:00pm CST, kids will play a Family Feud–style game, guessing the top answers to fun survey questions.

This weekly Friday Funday hour may include crafts, games, or group art projects, and this session focuses on the game.

Who it’s for: Kids ages 3–9.

Where: Matteson Area Public Library District, at the corner of School Ave and 207th Street, a few blocks from Cicero Ave and Lincoln Highway.

Just show up with your kids at the library at the event time to join in the fun.