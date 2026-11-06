🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Matteson

So many sweet dogs in Matteson, IL are hoping to meet their new families. Here are some wonderful pups from South Suburban Humane Society who are ready (or soon ready) for adoption.

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Special note: Will be available for adoption 11/07 at PetSmart in Crestwood from 12–3 pm.

If you’re looking for a young, medium-sized companion, Waldo could be your match.

👉 Meet Waldo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Special note: Will be available for adoption 11/07 at PetSmart in Crestwood from 12–3 pm.

A smaller dog with a classic Shih Tzu look, Tiny may be a great fit if you want a more compact companion.

👉 Meet Tiny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese / Mixed Breed (Small)

Havanese / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with Gray or Silver / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black with Gray or Silver / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Special note: Will be available for adoption 11/07 at PetSmart in Crestwood from 12–3 pm.

Valerie is a small mixed-breed adult dog, a nice option if you prefer a dog past the puppy stage.

👉 Meet Valerie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

Spock is a medium-sized adult dog with a classic black-and-white coat.

👉 Meet Spock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

Isra is another handsome black-and-white medium mixed-breed adult looking for a home.

👉 Meet Isra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Current location: Veterinary Institute at Fox College

Contact for meeting: Email amavros@foxcollege.edu for more information.

Molly is a young black-and-white mixed-breed puppy currently staying at Fox College.

👉 Meet Molly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Current location: Veterinary Institute at Fox College

Contact for meeting: Email amavros@foxcollege.edu for more information.

Monica is another adorable black-and-white puppy learning and growing at Fox College.

👉 Meet Monica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mountain Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mountain Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Current location: Veterinary Institute at Fox College

Contact for meeting: Email amavros@foxcollege.edu for more information.

Frank is a young Mountain Cur mix with a striking black-and-white coat.

👉 Meet Frank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Current location: Veterinary Institute at Fox College

Contact for meeting: Email amavros@foxcollege.edu for more information.

Mimi is an adult mixed-breed dog, also part of the Fox College program.

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium) / Shepherd (Unknown Type)

Mixed Breed (Medium) / Shepherd (Unknown Type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Current location: Veterinary Institute at Fox College

Contact for meeting: Email amavros@foxcollege.edu for more information.

Pete is a young shepherd-type mix with a multi-colored coat.

👉 Meet Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle/White

Merle/White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

(Matteson, IL) Current location: Veterinary Institute at Fox College

Contact for meeting: Email amavros@foxcollege.edu for more information.

Flip is a merle-and-white shepherd-type puppy with a very unique look.

👉 Meet Flip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

Gomez is a black Lab mix puppy who will likely grow into a larger dog.

👉 Meet Gomez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: South Suburban Humane Society (Matteson, IL)

Clarice is a young black Lab mix who may be a great fit for an active home.

👉 Meet Clarice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Matteson, IL, please consider visiting South Suburban Humane Society or reaching out through the links above to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.