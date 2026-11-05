🛒 Matteson, IL Retail & Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Matteson has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from auto claims to grocery leadership to pet care. If you like helping people (and maybe animals), these are worth a look.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Manheim)

Cox Automotive Inc. (Manheim) Location: Matteson, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.22 – $27.36 per hour

Entry-level claims role where you help resolve customer issues on vehicle sales and inspections. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like problem-solving, and want strong benefits (healthcare from day one, 401(k) match, bonuses, and generous PTO).

Employer: Pete's Fresh Market

Location: 4233 211th St, Matteson, IL 60443

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $20–$22/hr (around $72,800+/year for 50 hrs/week, all closing shifts)

Lead the store in the evenings, oversee staff, handle cash, and make sure the store is ready for the next day. Great for experienced grocery or retail leaders who want steady hours, overtime eligibility, and solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, paid vacation).

Employer: South Suburban Humane Society Low Cost Veterinary Services

Location: Matteson, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Front-desk role at a low-cost vet clinic, helping pet owners in person, by phone, and email. Ideal if you love animals and people, are comfortable with dogs and cats of all sizes, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.