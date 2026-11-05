🚌 Matteson, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Matteson has some solid transportation and auto shop roles right now, from the road to the repair bay. If you like engines, logistics, or keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Matteson, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$95,000/year average, plus up to $10,000 bonus, $0.82/mile, weekly pay around $1,596/week

Semi-local dedicated route with frequent home time and steady freight for a single customer. Activity-based pay rewards your effort, with safety bonuses, PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Requires Class A and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Matteson, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, brakes, tires, steering/suspension, electrical, A/C service, and inspections on a mix of vehicles. Good fit if you like turning wrenches, doing diagnostics, and keeping a clean, safe shop with proper handling of fluids, tires, recyclables, and waste.

Employer: World Hyundai Matteson

Location: Matteson, IL 60443

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $67,400 – $84,800/year

Lead the flow in a high-volume dealership with 17 service bays, assigning repair orders, tracking technician hours, and keeping jobs on schedule. You’ll use ASR, Xtime, and Dealertrack to manage ROs and must have at least 1 year of dealership dispatching experience. Comes with 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has related roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.