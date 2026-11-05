📅 2-day self-publishing workshop & local author fair

📅 Learn Self-Publishing & Meet Local Authors in Matteson

The Matteson Area Public Library is hosting a two-day event for writers and book lovers.

Saturday, November 14, 10 AM–2 PM

Self-Publishing Workshop (for adults)

Get hands-on help with self-publishing. Learn how to polish your manuscript, understand the publishing process, build your author brand, and plan a book launch. Lunch is provided for workshop participants.

Sunday, November 15, 1–4:30 PM

Author Fair

Meet local authors, browse different genres, chat with writers, and get books signed.

Both events are for adults and take place at the Matteson Area Public Library District.

For more details, email Authors@mapld.org.