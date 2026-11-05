undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Matteson
📅 Adult beginner scarf knitting & crochet night at library
3 days ago
📅 Learn to crochet or knit a cozy scarf
Want to try yarn crafts but not sure where to start? Join Yapping Yarnies at the Matteson Area Public Library District on Thursday, November 5, 5:00–7:00pm.
This month, the group will focus on scarves, a simple, beginner‑friendly way to learn crochet or knitting while making something warm for winter.
- Who: Adults
- Where: Matteson Area Public Library District (corner of School Ave and 207th Street, a few blocks from Cicero Ave and Lincoln Highway)
- What: Adult yarn group working on scarves; great for beginners
There are 24 seats remaining. Register online to save your spot and come relax, chat, and learn a new hobby with neighbors.
More Info: Yapping Yarnies - Matteson Area Public Library Dis...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.