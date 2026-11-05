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Matteson

📅 Adult beginner scarf knitting & crochet night at library

3 days ago
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📅 Learn to crochet or knit a cozy scarf

Want to try yarn crafts but not sure where to start? Join Yapping Yarnies at the Matteson Area Public Library District on Thursday, November 5, 5:00–7:00pm.

This month, the group will focus on scarves, a simple, beginner‑friendly way to learn crochet or knitting while making something warm for winter.

  • Who: Adults
  • Where: Matteson Area Public Library District (corner of School Ave and 207th Street, a few blocks from Cicero Ave and Lincoln Highway)
  • What: Adult yarn group working on scarves; great for beginners

There are 24 seats remaining. Register online to save your spot and come relax, chat, and learn a new hobby with neighbors.

More Info: Yapping Yarnies - Matteson Area Public Library Dis...

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