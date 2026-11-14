Matawan’s finance job scene is busy right now, with solid options from homebuilding to healthcare to remote tax work. If you’re in accounting or tax, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: K. Hovnanian® Homes

K. Hovnanian® Homes Location: Matawan, NJ (occasional travel to NYC)

(occasional travel to NYC) Type: Full-time

Pay: $36.06–$40.87/hour + bonus, overtime eligible

Work for a major homebuilder that’s been around for 65+ years, handling month-end close, AP/AR, inventory, and landed cost for their supply chain. Comes with 3 weeks vacation, holidays, sick/personal days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and discounts on mortgages and appliances.

Employer: Redefine Healthcare

Location: Matawan, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000/year

Join the finance team for a growing network of musculoskeletal care centers, working across multiple entities and locations. Great fit if you’re early in your career and want hands-on GL, reconciliations, month-end close, and NetSuite/ERP experience, plus 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Remote – based in NJ

Type: Seasonal/Part-time (min. 20 hrs/week)

Pay (NJ): $22.30–$28.49/hour + bonus & equity eligible

Help TurboTax customers by giving live tax advice and preparing 1040 returns from home using Intuit’s video tools. Ideal if you have 2+ recent seasons of paid tax prep experience and want flexible hours with a big-name employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to even better fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.