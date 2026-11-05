Food drive at Matagorda County Credit Union

Matagorda County Credit Union is collecting non-perishable food to help local families, with drop-offs accepted at 3700 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas. Suggested items include canned vegetables and fruits, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and jelly, rice and dried beans, cereal and oatmeal, canned soups and chili, canned tuna and chicken, boxed macaroni and cheese, pancake mix and syrup, instant mashed potatoes, and unopened baby food and formula. All items must be unopened and not expired.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Matagorda County Credit Union