What to do this weekend in Mat-Su (Nov. 6-8): Grinches, gifts and good grooves

What you need to know:

The Mat-Su Holiday Marketplace in Wasilla will feature more than 100 vendors this weekend, while Palmer’s First Saturday Vendor Market will offer nearly 30 vendors, food trucks and family activities.

Catch the final performances of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical” in Palmer, or enjoy live music in Talkeetna, Hatcher Pass and Big Lake.

Meet author Cayenne Sirois at Black Birch Books in Wasilla on Saturday as she discusses her debut fantasy novel, “Between.”

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Shopping season starts now, and this weekend’s events are heavy on the holidays, with both a big monthly market in Palmer and a huge holiday happening in Wasilla on the schedule. Plus, there’s plenty of live music across the Valley and a chance to catch the debut of a local novelist.

From books to bands, here are five things to do this weekend in the Mat-Su:

The place to be

Kick off the holidays with one of the biggest shopping events of the season at the annual Mat-Su Holiday Marketplace Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Menard Center (1001 S. Clapp St.) in Wasilla. Organizers are planning for more than 100 mini specialty shops selling everything from local arts and crafts to food, holiday gifts and more. There’s a $5 admission fee for adults, but kids 12 and under get in free. Admission is also free Sunday for anyone with a military ID or two cans of food. For more information, visit the Mat-Su Sentinel calendar.

Festive ‘First’

Swing by the Palmer Borough Gym (350 E. Dahlia Ave.) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday for the monthly First Saturday Vendor Market. Expect nearly 30 vendors and food trucks, plus games and crafts for the kiddos from 1 to 3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, For more information, visit the Mat-Su Sentinel calendar.

Get Grinchy

Don’t miss out on your last chance to check out Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, which wraps up this weekend with a trio of shows at the Glenn Massay Theater (8295 E. College Drive) in Palmer. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for kids, seniors and military personnel. For more information, visitglennmassaytheater.com.

Band together

In the mood for some music? Sitka’s Langdon Rock Band is up from Southeast and will play a free show at the Fairview Inn in Talkeetna on Friday at 9 p.m. And that’s not all. On Saturday, check out Shaun P at the Hatcher Pass Lodge from 4 to 7 p.m., or visit an open mic hosted by Sergio Adam on Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Susitna Brewing Co. in Big Lake. Find more details on each event’s Facebook page.

The write stuff

Visit with author Cayenne Sirois, who will talk about her debut fantasy novel, “Between,” during a meet-the-author event Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Black Birch Books (2901 E. Bogard Road) in Wasilla. The event is free. For more information, visit the Mat-Su Sentinel calendar.

Got an event to share? Just looking for something fun to do? Check out the Mat-Su Sentinel’s online events calendar at matsusentinel.com. It’s easy to post your event, and the best part? It’s completely free!