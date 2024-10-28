Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MassLive.com

    Sandra Birchmore’s death was ‘extremely suspicious.’ How was it ruled a suicide?

    By Charlie McKenna,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Sandra BirchmorePolice investigationSuicide preventionSandra Birchmore'S deathViolent crimeMental health issues

    Comments / 5

    Add a Comment
    Kaysox 27
    1d ago
    such a joke
    Kaysox 27
    1d ago
    Nothing against whoever responded to the wellness check and found her (unless it was one of a certain handful of officers) but just the fact that the scarf was tied "loosely" that wasn't a slight head scratcher as to how someone could've succeeded at hanging from a door knob with a loose rope etc.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Inside a DEA drug buy: Building a case against a ‘white whale’ trafficker
    MassLive.com17 hours ago
    Asking Eric: Siblings visit but don’t contribute to mom’s care
    MassLive.com23 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Mass. Sen. Markey renews push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
    MassLive.com7 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Teen accused of machete threat at Beaches polling site
    Jacksonville Today7 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Federal grant will target ‘rail chokepoint’ in Springfield
    MassLive.com17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy