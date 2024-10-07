Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MassLive.com

    Springfield mom sues city over dispute between Duggan students that ended in stabbing

    By Stephanie Barry,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Guest
    1d ago
    Springfield schools don't give a FCK about our children's safety. and that's just the truth. I'm also in the middle of a court process by taking Springfield schools to court due to failure to protect my child (by children AND adults) & violating my child's rights and my own parental rights, and what I've found in discovery is APPALLING. And the secrets they keep to save their own asses is disgusting. They need to do better, and they need to be 100% transparent about everything instead of trying to cover up their bullshit to not be found wrong in the public eye. it will be a public hearing, anyone is welcome to attend.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hundreds of passengers suddenly ill after sailing Royal Caribbean
    MassLive.com1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    National retailer boosts minimum wage to $19.25 an hour
    MassLive.com21 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Man broke into wife's home and fatally beat her in head with hammer as she lay in bed
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today29 minutes ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy