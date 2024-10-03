Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MassLive.com

    Fined for lying down? Mass. city confronts homelessness with new law

    By Susannah Sudborough,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Nick Peloquin
    2d ago
    makes no sense. we house illegals throughout the state and then penalize actual citizens of this country who need help the most. this states gone to hell.
    Joe Somebody
    2d ago
    this city DISGUSTS me more and more every day....
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News19 days ago
    Asking Eric: Balancing my positive outlook with my negative family
    MassLive.com1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    Calif. man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Mass. companies, feds say
    MassLive.com11 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Walmart worker shares how workers can control customers’ transactions at self-checkout
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' series premiere: How to watch for free on Oxygen
    MassLive.com2 days ago
    A 6-year-old boy went home with a black eye after being bullied on his Chesterfield school bus
    Margaret Minnicks13 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute3 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Cleburne Woman Charged with Fatal Stabbing of Father-in-Law
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy