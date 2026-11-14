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🏥 Massillon, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Massillon’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in both home care and behavioral health. If you like helping people stay safe, active, and independent, these roles are worth a look.
General Activities Therapist 2 – Heartland Behavioral Healthcare
- Employer: Ohio Department of Behavioral Health
- Location: Massillon, OH (3000 Erie Street South)
- Type: Contract, Permanent – Full Time
- Pay: $22.59 – $26.54/hour
- Schedule: 10:30am–7:00pm, every other weekend
Plan and lead therapeutic activities like arts and crafts, games, and community outings for patients in a state behavioral health hospital. Good fit if you have recreation/therapy experience and want strong state benefits, union coverage, and steady hours.
Home Care Direct Support Specialist
- Employer: Pivot Staffing Solutions (for a home health client)
- Location: Massillon, OH (also serving Canton & Louisville)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12/hour, weekly pay
- Shifts: 7am–7pm (every other weekend) or 2nd/3rd shift
- Benefits: Health, dental, paid time off, paid training
Support clients at home with daily care, simple meals, medication reminders, and community outings. Great if you’re dependable, have a driver’s license and reliable car, and want steady hours plus paid training.
Home Health Aide
- Employer: Maison Home Care
- Location: Massillon, OH
- Type: In‑person home care
- Pay: $19.00 – $19.50/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, referral program
Provide basic home care for seniors, including personal care, meal prep, and light housekeeping. A nice option if you already have experience with seniors and want higher hourly pay with flexible hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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