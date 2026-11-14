📢 Holiday help available for JRB families

If your family could use some extra support this holiday season, JR Briggs Elementary School is offering help.

The school is partnering with local community groups to brighten the holidays for JRB students and their families. Support is confidential, and they even mention having some turkeys available for Thanksgiving.

If you’d like to request holiday help, please contact their Holiday Help Coordinator at jrbholiday@awrsd.org.

This is just for the JRB school community, and they’re focused on making the season a little easier for families who need it.