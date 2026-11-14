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📢 60 Tri-County students earn Adams Scholarship
📢 60 Tri-County students earn Adams Scholarship
Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School is celebrating 60 members of the Class of 2027 who have earned the John & Abigail Adams Scholarship.
This Massachusetts scholarship honors public high school students who show outstanding achievement on the MCAS exams.
Students who receive the Adams Scholarship are eligible for a tuition waiver at any Massachusetts state college or university for up to eight consecutive semesters.
Congrats to all 60 Tri-County recipients on their hard work and academic success!
You can see additional winners from other Tri-County communities on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DfpnMd3F5UA/?img_index=1.
More Info: Franklin Matters: Tri-County Celebrates Student Ac...
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