📢 60 Tri-County students earn Adams Scholarship

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School is celebrating 60 members of the Class of 2027 who have earned the John & Abigail Adams Scholarship.

This Massachusetts scholarship honors public high school students who show outstanding achievement on the MCAS exams.

Students who receive the Adams Scholarship are eligible for a tuition waiver at any Massachusetts state college or university for up to eight consecutive semesters.

Congrats to all 60 Tri-County recipients on their hard work and academic success!

You can see additional winners from other Tri-County communities on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DfpnMd3F5UA/?img_index=1.