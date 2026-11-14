📅 Free virtual talk on ethical research and Indigenous stories

A group of local libraries, including the Chilmark Free Public Library, are hosting a free online community event, “Toward Ethical Scholarship: Stolen Land, Stories, and Identities,” on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM on Zoom.

Panelists Kim Toney (Brown University), Linda Coombs (Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah), and Christine DeLucia (Williams College) will talk about “extractive scholarship” — when researchers take from Indigenous communities without consent or reciprocity — and how libraries, schools, and scholars can work in more ethical, community-centered ways.

The event is free and open to the public, and welcomes librarians, educators, researchers, and community members.

To register and get the Zoom link, email gwilbur@clamsnet.org or use the “More Details” link on the event page.