undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Free virtual panel on ethical Indigenous scholarship Nov 14
📅 Free virtual talk on ethical research and Indigenous stories
A group of local libraries, including the Chilmark Free Public Library, are hosting a free online community event, “Toward Ethical Scholarship: Stolen Land, Stories, and Identities,” on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM on Zoom.
Panelists Kim Toney (Brown University), Linda Coombs (Wampanoag Tribe of Aquinnah), and Christine DeLucia (Williams College) will talk about “extractive scholarship” — when researchers take from Indigenous communities without consent or reciprocity — and how libraries, schools, and scholars can work in more ethical, community-centered ways.
The event is free and open to the public, and welcomes librarians, educators, researchers, and community members.
To register and get the Zoom link, email gwilbur@clamsnet.org or use the “More Details” link on the event page.
More Info: Calendar • Toward Ethical Scholarship: Stolen Land...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.