📅 Dig for Tiny Dinos at Valente Library

Kids can try being paleontologists for a day at Valente Branch Library. Children will use a chisel and brush to excavate their own tiny dinosaur, play dinosaur trivia, color dinosaur pictures, and check out dinosaur books.

All supplies are provided by the library. This program is recommended for ages 5+.

Registration is required for each participating child. For more details or to sign up, contact Valente at 617-349-4015.