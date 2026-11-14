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📅 RMHS weekly update: report cards, winter sports & key dates
2 days ago
📅 RMHS weekly updates: report cards, winter sports & key dates
Here’s what’s coming up at Rockport Middle High School:
- NEASC visit: Collaborative Conference team on campus Mon 11/16–Tue 11/17 meeting with students, families, and staff.
- Thanksgiving celebration: Guest speaker Duncan Kirkwood will talk about resilience and purpose, followed by outdoor Turkey Bowl, apple cider, and cider donuts (weather permitting).
- Report cards: Posted to Aspen on Fri 11/13 and handed out to middle school students. For a paper copy, email Maryann Aiello at maiello@rpk12.org.
- Key dates:
• Wed 11/25: Half day (Thanksgiving)
• Tue 12/1 & Wed 12/2: RMS/RHS Small Ensemble Concerts at The Shalin Liu Performance Center
• Multiple concerts, spelling bee, half days, and winter break through Jan 4
• Senior events: Senior Showcase May 26, 2027, Graduation June 4, 2027 at 5 pm
- Attendance & mornings: Cafeteria/library open 7:00 am with free breakfast. Hallways/classrooms open 7:25 am. Drinks from outside must be thrown away if arriving after 7:35 am.
- Contacts: Use the RMHS Main Office: 978-546-1234 for routine questions.
- Winter sports: 2026–2027 winter athletics registration is open for basketball, hockey, indoor track, and swim (grades 6–12, some co-op teams).
- Extras: Limited holiday wreaths (order via Google form), yearbook info, DECA Viking Gear store open year-round, scholarships in Guidance, free Salem State dual enrollment (register by Fri 11/20), and ongoing community service requirement.
The newsletter also includes a quick reminder on proper handwashing and hand sanitizer use.
More Info: Rockport Public Schools -
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