📅 RMHS weekly updates: report cards, winter sports & key dates Here’s what’s coming up at Rockport Middle High School: NEASC visit: Collaborative Conference team on campus Mon 11/16–Tue 11/17 meeting with students, families, and staff.

Collaborative Conference team on campus meeting with students, families, and staff. Thanksgiving celebration: Guest speaker Duncan Kirkwood will talk about resilience and purpose, followed by outdoor Turkey Bowl , apple cider , and cider donuts (weather permitting).

Guest speaker will talk about resilience and purpose, followed by outdoor , , and (weather permitting). Report cards: Posted to Aspen on Fri 11/13 and handed out to middle school students. For a paper copy, email Maryann Aiello at maiello@rpk12.org .

Posted to on and handed out to middle school students. For a paper copy, email . Key dates:

• Wed 11/25: Half day (Thanksgiving)

• Tue 12/1 & Wed 12/2: RMS/RHS Small Ensemble Concerts at The Shalin Liu Performance Center

• Multiple concerts, spelling bee, half days, and winter break through Jan 4

• Senior events: Senior Showcase May 26, 2027 , Graduation June 4, 2027 at 5 pm

• Half day (Thanksgiving) • RMS/RHS Small Ensemble Concerts at • Multiple concerts, spelling bee, half days, and winter break through • Senior events: , Attendance & mornings: Cafeteria/library open 7:00 am with free breakfast . Hallways/classrooms open 7:25 am . Drinks from outside must be thrown away if arriving after 7:35 am .

Cafeteria/library open with . Hallways/classrooms open . Drinks from outside must be thrown away if arriving after . Contacts: Use the RMHS Main Office: 978-546-1234 for routine questions.

Use the for routine questions. Winter sports: 2026–2027 winter athletics registration is open for basketball, hockey, indoor track, and swim (grades 6–12 , some co-op teams).

for basketball, hockey, indoor track, and swim (grades , some co-op teams). Extras: Limited holiday wreaths (order via Google form), yearbook info, DECA Viking Gear store open year-round, scholarships in Guidance, free Salem State dual enrollment (register by Fri 11/20), and ongoing community service requirement. The newsletter also includes a quick reminder on proper handwashing and hand sanitizer use.

More Info: Rockport Public Schools -