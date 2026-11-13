The #StateofPossible27 conference will take place on April 8, 2027 at the Omni Boston Seaport. Early-bird rates are now open, and MassBio Members can save $100 with promo code EBSOP27. Groups can also get 1 free registration when they buy 3 registrations. More information and registration: member discount, group offer.

This content is adapted from materials provided by MassBio