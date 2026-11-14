📅 Find out what your collectibles are worth at Lincoln Library!

Rick Keller from Perfect Pastime 617 is hosting a community-wide collectibles appraisal event at Lincoln Library, 3 Bedford Road, Lincoln, MA 01773.

Bring items like Pokémon or sports cards, memorabilia, coins, watches, video games/consoles, comics, fine or broken jewelry, sterling silver, and other antiques or collectibles to learn if you’ve got treasure or trash.

Registration is required for a 10-minute time slot .

for a . You must send photos of the items you plan to bring well before the event .

. Call 781-259-8465 or use the library’s online registration link on the event page to sign up.

All antiques and collectibles are welcome, and Rick will share his knowledge with everyone who attends.